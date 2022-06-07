Amber Heard has been witnessing the deepest low of her life ever since she lost the defamation trial. Jury in the Virginia court has declared the actress guilty of defaming Johnny Depp via a 2018 op-ed where she claimed to be a public figure who has faced domestic violence. Amidst it all, his sister Whitney Heard has come to her rescue with a lengthy note but is being trolled over it.

The younger sibling of the Aquaman actress took to her social media and shared a lengthy note. The post was a picture with black background and white text on it that read “#istandwithamberheard”. In the detailed post, Whitney mentioned how she will be always standing by her sister no matter what.

Whitney Heard, sister of Amber Heard, began, “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors. We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.”

Referring to the Johnny Depp defamation trial, Whitney Heard continued, “I am so honoured to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard”

As expected, Johnny Depp fans took to the comment sections and began trolling Amber Heard and her sister.

A user wrote, “She got to speak. But was caught lying which proved a lot. she go to tell somone elses storey”

“Funny. Jennifer Howell says differently,” another commented.

A Johnny Depp fan joked, “Objection, lack of foundation.”

Another wrote, “You should have practiced your testimony.”

“Well karma’s a bitch,” commented another.

Meanwhile, it is said that Amber Heard will be appealing the verdict. An update on the same is awaited yet!

