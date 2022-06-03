Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The verdict came out yesterday and witnessed the jury order a fee of $15 million in damages. However, due to the state restrictions, the judge capped the cumulative damages to $350,000 for Johnny Depp, reducing the total to $10.35 million. But Elaine Bredehoft has now released a statement regarding the conclusion of the case.

There have been rumours that Amber will appeal the verdict from the recent case. Johnny was also partially punished and asked to pay a sum of $2 million to his ex-wife as his attorney defamed Amber calling her allegations ‘hoax.’

Speaking to Today, the attorney of Amber Heard, Elaine Bredehoft shared, “She was demonised here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren’t allowed to tell them about the UK judgement…There are no damages. It stopped at November 2, 2020, which is when the judgement came down in the UK.”

When asked if Amber Heard is able to pay Johnny Depp the judgment, Elaine replied, “oh no, absolutely not.”

She also spoke about how things were different in the 2020 UK trial. “The court found there, and we weren’t allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence against Amber. So what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonise Amber, and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case when it came in, Amber won, Mr Depp, lost.”

Well, only time will tell whether Amber Heard appeals against the verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial.

