Rihanna is not only the queen of vocals but the queen of fashion as well; her style statements are unparalleled; from her photoshoots to casual outings, the songstress rules it all. While browsing through social, we stumbled on this old picture of the Umbrella singer where she channelled her inner devil as her followers would wish to be in her hell after seeing her in that look!

RiRi is currently pregnant with baby no. 2 with partner A$ap Rocky and is rocking maternity fashion once again after making us swoon over her last year when she was with RZA. Recently, her boyfriend created a buzz by addressing her as his ‘wife’ at a Spotify concert, convincing the netizens that they got married secretly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rihanna is an inspirational figure for a lot of people, and even celebrities are not immune to her charm; how can they be she is nothing less than a goddess or should we say she-devil? The throwback picture that we came across on Twitter was shared by the fashion couture page Jean Paul Gaultier. RiRi is wearing a light caramel-coloured corset while covering her bare bre*sts with her hands.

Rihanna’s corset featured tie-up details as it perfectly defined her hourglass figure, and with a pair of devil horns over her head, the Fenty Beauty owner looked all set to suck the soul out of your body. For makeup, RiRi put on full coverage makeup with brown smokey eyes, which were heavily kohled as well.

Rihanna went for a brown lip shade for her perfectly shaped plumped lips, and for accessories, she sported a pair of diamond studs and a bejewelled bangle on one hand with flawlessly manicured nails. As per the handle, she was photographed by Ellen Vonunwerth for Rated R and was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Gaenn.

Rihanna’s hair was pulled back in what looked like a bun, and that piercing gaze made it all the more arousing. Take a look at the much-talked-about look here:

And for more fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber With Her Latest Peek-A-B**b Look In A Chic Backless Gown Sets The Internet On Fire & Is A Sheer Vanilla Delight On A Sultry Summer Afternoon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News