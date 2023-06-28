Margot Robbie is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Barbie, along with her Ken (co-star) Ryan Gosling. And now, the actress is stepping out in her Barbie avatar, making our hearts swoon over her beauty every now and then. Apart from her acting skills, it’s her fashion sense that gets widely appreciated by her massive fanbase.

And her recent Barbie attires are too perfect for this scorching summer. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to find out her recent look, and let us know if it is the ideal summery outfit or not. Check it out!

Margot Robbie is all set to be seen as Barbie in Greta Gergwig’s upcoming film Barbie. Ryan Gosling is also a part of the film as he will be seen portraying Ken’s role. And in the recent press conference, the real-life Barbie and Ken made quite an appearance in their attires. While Ryan can be in a casual white tee, black pants and a white and pastel pink cardigan, it’s Margot’s look that got us hooked.

Margot Robbie can be seen wearing a pink and white polka-dotted dress that featured a halter-neckline with midriff-baring detailing along with a mini hemmed skirt-like structure that made her flaunt her toned s*xy legs. To add a pop of colour, she paired the look with a mini yellow sling bag and wore white pumps. She accessorised the look with a pearl bracelet and kept the look minimal with soft pink shadow, pink blush, lots of mascara and nude pink lip shade. Margot left her hair open in soft curls and let it flow over her shoulders.

Check out the pictures as shared by a few of her fan pages on Twitter:

margot robbie and ryan gosling for #barbie press pic.twitter.com/5EzSkm55G6 — margot robbie daily (@margotdaily) June 25, 2023

Polka-dots and Summers are best friends. Don’t you think? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

