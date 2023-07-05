Dakota Johnson is a true-blu fashionista, and we witnessed it again and again. Be it wearing her power on her sleeves, donning a bodysuit, putting on bodycon dresses or going n*de, she has done it all and with utmost grace. The actress who rose to fame after her performance as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise has never shied away from going n*ked, as most of her scenes had almost full n*dity in the film.

Dakota is a strong and versatile actress in Hollywood who has been a part of many prestigious projects and has shown her acting skills to her fans. Now, it’s time to appreciate her boldness and beauty in this picture that we found today. Scroll ahead to check it out!

One of Dakota Johnson’s fan pages took to their Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture from one of her photoshoots. In the photo, Dakota can be seen semi-n*ked as she was covering her b**bs with one hand, while the other she flew up in the air giving an all smiley look to the camera. She flashed her underb**bs through her hand and washboard abs. She paired the look with black knickers.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Johnson In (@dakotajohnsonin)

For makeup, even though it’s a black and white picture, it can be identified that Dakota Johnson opted for a subtle look with defined brows, soft winged eyes with lots of mascara and bold dark lip shade. She kept her bang-cut hairstyle open and let it flow according to the wind. She looked like a free spirit and made it feel like she had put some spell on us.

On the work front, Dakota was last seen in the movie Persuasion, where she looked nothing less than a princess. Well, what are your thoughts about Dakota Johnson’s semi-n*ked look? Let us know.

