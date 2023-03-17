Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is quite fashionable on her own terms. She can make an ordinary look as chic and gorgeous as possible. She might wear a power-shoulder blazer suit for a movie premiere or a revealing gown for a red carpet – she knows how to carry herself and make a fashionable statement. But it’s just not the glam looks, her street styles are also quite famous among fashion mongers. Today, we bring you one of her street styles that left us sweating LITERALLY! Keep scrolling to check it out!

Dakota gained immense popularity after playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise. And then her recent performance in Persuasion also received quite a lot of appreciation. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and adores her for her acting skills, her cute nature and, most importantly, her fashion statements.

Summer is here, and so is the heat. It’s time we put our woollens inside our cupboard and take all of her summer clothes out of the closet. And if you are looking for a summer street style, Dakota Johnson is right here. One of her fan pages shared the series of pictures on Twitter where the actress can be seen owning the streets looking sultry but classy.

In the photos, Dakota Johnson can be seen hitting the roads in a simple white tank top tucked into striped trousers. But what caught our attention was she ditched her bra and freed her n*pples and walked down the roads while flashing them through the top. She accentuated the look with a pair of sunnies, sneakers and completed the look by tying her hair in a messy bun with a scrunchie. She kept it as casual as possible.

20 New Pictures of Dakota shopping in Malibu yesterday ❤ #DakotaJohnson https://t.co/ZRoHjZXBgO pic.twitter.com/1KcDqAppp7 — Dakota Johnson Fans (@LifeDJohnson) April 26, 2020

For makeup, she opted for lots of sunscreens and a brown lip combo. As her eyes were covered with sunglasses, it wasn’t visible what she did to her eyes, but we can imagine she left them bare as she wanted to keep the look easy and breezy. Dakota Johnson accessorised the look with a few rings, a dainty chain with a pendant and small studs.

If you wanna look as effortlessly as Dakota looked in it then all you have to do is pair up your tank top with strip or solid-coloured trousers with a pair of sunnies and lip balm – and voila you’re summer ready!

Let us know your thoughts about Dakota’s fashion looks!

