Jennifer Lopez is indeed defying all age-related myths with her s*xy and curvy body and fashion picks. The singer-actress never fails to turn heads with her stunning fashion sense and she did that again with her latest dress at a star-studded 4th of July party.

JLo is among the most iconic Hollywood celebrities with a plethora of talents. While she began her career as a dancer on the TV comedy show Living Color in 1995, she soon became and actress in the action thriller Money Train. In 1999, JLo ventured into the music industry with her debut studio album, On the 6.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the A-list celebs at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party. The industry’s ‘It’ couple followed the all-white dress code with the most stunning ensembles. JLaw went braless underneath her white dress, escalating the hotness quotient.

She flaunted her poking n*pples underneath the dress with camisole straps, a cutout in the front, with a matching bow across the midriff. Through the plunging neckline of the stunning gown, Jennifer Lopez exhibited her s*xy cl*avage. The bottom part of the dress featured an A-line floor-length pleated skirt. As she went braless, she also flexed her s*xy back.

Coming to makeup, the On The Floor singer wore a nude base with bronzer blush and matching lipstick. The black smokey eyeshades did complete justice to the singer’s expressive eyes. She tied her hair in a high pony that gave a perfect lift to her face. JLo accessorised her look with gold hoops and multiple chains and carried a signature white leather Valentino clutch bag. Her platform heels completed her look. Though the party did not have a red carpet, JLo’s look was meant for such an event.

Jennifer Lopez attended Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons. pic.twitter.com/u2TMrEqAfl — best of jennifer lopez (@badpostjlo) July 4, 2023

Let us know your views on Jennifer Lopez’s dreamy all-white look in the space below.

