Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us a bunch of characters but our heart truly remains the original Avengers, i.e., Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk. Out of these, Hulk remains the only one who has not received a solo outing ever since MCU began in its true essence. True, the 2008 film ‘The Incredible Hulk’ is there but it is widely unrecognized. But for the director, Louis Leterrier, his Hulk is far different from what Mark Ruffalo is has been doing since the past decade.

‘The Incredible Hulk’ has sort of become a cult classic for hardcore Marvel fans simply because of how crazy the Hulk goes. Played to near perfection by the talented Edward Norton, fans have always wondered if we can see him popping in the future somewhere. For Leterrier, Ruffalo’s depiction of Bruce Banner is worlds apart. Let’s take a look at what he has to say.

Louis Leterrier got candid in his conversation with ComicBook.com and said, “Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe. You want the primeval Hulk… the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk you lose that a little bit and you get a little bit more kiddish with it.” For Leterrier, this was a part of his plan which he was aiming for his in his sequels. As explained before, he had plans of making two sequels. Speaking on the same, he continues, “But that was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff. That was really fun. And that’s what I was aiming to do. But take my time with it. Because there’s so many characters they want it all fast [laughs].”

Marvel fans have long cribbed for a solo Hulk movie, be it with Mark Ruffalo or any other actor. Sadly, there has been no announcement of the same. It’s been 11 years since Bruce Banner has played a supporting character and was recently seen in the Disney+Hotstar series ‘She-Hulk‘. However, the series was slammed by the fans as it showed Hulk in a much sweeter and softer position, making fans long for the raging Hulk even more. Leterrier himself watched the show. He tells the outlet, “I like ‘She-Hulk,’ but then you know, yoga between Hulk and… I was like ‘Okay! yeah, we’re very far from my Hulk.”

Right now, it may seem that our favourite green monster might have gotten soft. However, there are heavy talks that Leterrier may have shared some of his notes with Marvel Studios, explaining how to revamp the character. It is also rumoured that we might get a hint of the same in 2024’s Captain America: Brave New World. However, it is unclear whether Mark Ruffalo will be playing the role or not.

What do you think of Louis Leterrier's comments on Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner?

