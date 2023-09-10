Jesse Tyler Ferguson is struggling to get his son potty-trained. The 47-year-old actor has Beckett, three, and nine-month-old Sullivan with husband Justin Mikita and explained that he is “struggling” to juggle the polarising life stages between his sons.

He told InTouch magazine: “They’re really good! My biggest parenting challenge right now is potty training one while the other one is no-where near that. Juggling the different stages can be hard.”

Asked if there is a chance of any more kids in the future, Jesse Tyler Ferguson replied: “One thousand percent no. This is it!”

Meanwhile, ‘The Class’ star went on to add that he hopes to “lead by example” if his children ever decide to pursue a career in showbusiness.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson added: “I hope I lead by example. My career makes me very happy, and I want to be able to do that and be a great dad to them. I want them to do things that they are passionate about and that make them happy!”

Away from TV, Jesse has enjoyed a Tony Award-winning stint on Broadway and more recently started up the ‘Dinner’s on Me’ podcast where he loved being joined by ‘Modern Family’ co-star Julie Bowen because she is “like a sister” to him.

Asked about his favourite roles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson added: “I really enjoyed my time doing ‘Take Me Out’ on Broadway last season. I won a Tony Award for it, so that obviously my [favourite] experience.

“Oh gosh, I mean, 11 years with Julie Bowen I have a lot! She’s basically like a sister to me. A lot of my good memories are actually from after the show ended. I call her up about parenting advice all the time. She’s very good at it.”

