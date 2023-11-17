What To Watch This Weekend? From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem To A World Record Christmas & NCIS: Sydney – 8 TV Shows & Movies To Binge-Watch If You Plan On Lazing Around With A Cup Of Hot Chocolate

Embark on a weekend adventure with a delightful dose of animated content! If you’re craving exhilarating, action-packed entertainment, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is poised to take center stage. While the major releases are taking a backseat, don’t fret – the hallmark channel has some TV specials up its festive sleeve, perfectly fitting for the Christmas cheer that’s around the corner.

As the U.S. domestic market decks the halls with Christmas-based movies, it’s a historical tradition we’ve embraced for years. Series enthusiasts might feel a slight pang of nostalgia for the days of binge-watching bliss, but fear not – we’ve rounded up some promising shows, even if they’re not entirely binge-ready. Grab your popcorn, and let’s dive into the list!

Movies

A World Record Christmas

Holiday, Drama

Runtime: 1h 30m

Hallmark Channel

Amidst the magic of Christmas Eve, a remarkable story unfolds, weaving the tale of an autistic boy who embarks on a mission to break a world record, transforming into a catalyst for unity within his family and community. This heartwarming narrative, drawing inspiration from real events, centers around the resolute spirit of a young autistic boy, driven to achieve the Guinness World Record by stacking an impressive 1,400 blocks.

In the genuine essence of the holiday season, the devoted mother and stepfather of this young protagonist organize a heartfelt fundraiser. This thoughtful initiative not only allows townspeople to actively participate by decorating and contributing a block but also emerges as a symbol of togetherness in the narrative, embodying the true spirit of the Hallmark Channel special.

The movie stars Nikki Deloach as Marissa Parsons, Lucas Bryant as Eric Parsons, Aias Dalman as Charlie Parsons, Daphne Hoskins as Amy, Miranda Edwards as Hillary Hartman and April Telek as Jane.

Christmas Time Capsule

Romance

Runtime: 1h 30m

Available on Prime Video

In a festive twist of fate, James, Tiffany’s dearest friend, shows up at her door on a quest for the family heirloom engagement ring she safeguarded for him. Swiftly realizing his plan to propose to someone else, Tiffany embarks on a three-day journey, complete with a road trip and a sprinkle of Christmas magic, determined to open James’s eyes to the realization that his heart’s true desire has been right beside him all along.

The movie stars Franco Lo Presti as James, Emily Alatalo as Tiffany, Lindura as Ashley, Toni Ellwand as Elise, Randy Thomas as Frank, Liz Taylor as Bazaar Clerk, Amalia Naranjo as Barista, Jeff Irving as Mike, and more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Sci-fi/Comedy

Runtime: 1h 40m

Available on Paramount Plus

In the epic escapade, that is “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the sci-fi comedy extravaganza unfolds across a 1-hour-and-40-minute runtime. Bursting forth from years of hiding in the shadows of the human realm, our shelled heroes, the Turtle brothers, set out on a mission to win the hearts of New Yorkers and master the art of blending in as typical teenagers. With the spirited guidance of their newfound ally, April O’Neil, they dive headfirst into a showdown with a mysterious crime syndicate. But hold on tight as their daring journey takes an unexpected twist, throwing them into the chaotic fray of an army of mutants unleashed upon them, testing their mettle like never before. Buckle up for a wild ride as the Turtles push their limits in the face of Mutant Mayhem.

The movie stars the voices of Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as the titular Turtles, alongside Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, and more.

Christmas Island

Holiday/Drama

Runtime: 1h 24m

Available on hallmark channel

Embarking on her first probationary flight for Thomas and Helen Sharpe, proprietors of a home furnishings empire, pilot Kate Gabriel is on a quest to secure prestigious international flights. Her flexibility, underscored by the ability to take on short-notice flights due to a lack of personal commitments, is highly valued by the Sharpes. Originally slated for a December 20th departure from Los Angeles to Switzerland, where the Sharpes intend to spend the holidays and explore European market expansion, the journey encounters an unforeseen twist. A storm over the Atlantic grounds all transatlantic flights, leaving Christmas Island in Nova Scotia as the sole feasible landing site.

Stranded in the small coastal community, Kate, along with the Sharpes, is hosted by the town’s mayor, Maggie Hughes, and her family, which includes air traffic controller Oliver McLeod. Navigating the holiday season together, Kate extends her assistance to the Sharpes in a bid to leave a positive impression. While Thomas and Helen grapple with remote work, Kate takes on a role typically handled by hired help—organizing Christmas activities for the Sharpes’ two children, fifteen-year-old Cali and seven-year-old Finn.

This unexpected collaboration with Oliver, Christmas Island’s resident expert, presents a challenge to Kate, who isn’t a Christmas enthusiast and lacks a family of her own. As she faces the demanding task, Kate seeks Oliver’s assistance, leading to an unforeseen connection. Amid the unfolding events, the burgeoning romance between Kate and Oliver adds a personal touch to the magic of Christmas. Their journey shapes their Christmas spirit, fueled by the hope that they can still reach Switzerland by the 25th.

The movie stars Andrew W. Walker, Rachel Skarsten, Kate Drummond, Jefferson Brown, Peter MacNeill and many more.

Series

A Murder at the End of the World

Mystery & Thriller, Drama

Available on Hulu

Only two episodes are available as of now.

A compelling mystery series that thrusts us into the world of an unconventional detective—Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker. This captivating limited series unfolds as Darby, along with eight carefully selected guests, receives an exclusive invitation to a secluded retreat hosted by a reclusive billionaire. Against the backdrop of a remote and awe-inspiring location, the narrative takes an unexpected twist when one of the guests is discovered lifeless.

Now confronted with a formidable challenge, Darby must employ her distinctive skills to unveil the truth behind the mysterious death. Immersed in the investigation, navigating a web of conflicting interests, Darby races against time to expose the murder before the killer strikes again. “A Murder at the End of the World” ensures an exhilarating journey, seamlessly blending suspense and a touch of Gen Z ingenuity.

The series stars Emma Corrin as an amateur detective who attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat, as well as, Marling herself, Clive Owen, and Harris Dickinson.

NCIS: Sydney

Crime, Drama, Action, Adventure, Mystery thriller

Available on Paramount Plus

Only one episode is available as of now.

In the ever-heightening backdrop of international tensions across the Indo-Pacific, a remarkable collaboration emerges as U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) unite in a multinational task force. Their objective: to quell naval crimes in the planet’s most fiercely contested ocean expanse. Leading this diverse team of American and Australian talents are NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sgt. Jim “JD” Dempsey. Together, they navigate through cultural disparities and jurisdictional hurdles, forging trust among their ranks and capitalizing on their distinct strengths to unravel each case.

Amidst the initial challenges of jurisdictional clashes, Mackey acknowledges JD’s innate ability to uncover the truth, reciprocated by JD’s growing appreciation for her unconventional methods. In parallel, the vibrant partnership between sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper and the endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson blossoms. In the intricate world of forensic investigation, the seasoned yet irritable Dr. Roy Penrose encounters his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson. As the team tackles the intricate web of international collaboration, they unveil the undeniable truth – that unity in diversity stands as their paramount strength in solving each case.

The series stars Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, Todd Lasance as Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, William McInnes as Roy ‘Rosie’ Penrose.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Music, Romance

Available on Netflix

Only two episodes are available as of now.

In the heart of Toronto, Canada, the storyline unfolds around Scott Pilgrim, the central character enchanted by the mysterious Ramona Flowers. Yet, Scott encounters a distinctive romantic challenge – he must embark on intense battles against Ramona’s seven malevolent ex-partners to earn her affection.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, and many more.

International

Red Rooms

Psychological thrillers, horror, mystery

Runtime: 1h 58m

Language: French

Available on Vudu

Amidst the spotlight of the high-profile trial of serial killer Ludovic Chevalier, Kelly-Anne finds herself gripped by an unsettling obsession. As the boundaries between reality and her morbid fantasies become hazy, she embarks on a dark journey fueled by an intense desire to unveil the final piece of the puzzle – an elusive video showcasing the murder of a 13-year-old girl, with a resemblance of Kelly-Anne herself.

In wrapping up, the entertainment landscape this week might be lacking, with a dearth of major international releases. Here’s to hoping for a swift change, ushering in a plethora of enjoyable and diverse content in the near future. For now, the offerings mentioned above might provide a temporary escape. Interestingly, this week’s series seems to offer a more varied experience than the movies, even though the inability to binge-watch remains a hindrance. Cheers to the anticipation of better weeks ahead!

