Matthew Perry’s untimely demise left the entire world in shock. The Friends star was known for playing Chandler Bing, the sarcasm king, on the iconic sitcom and all his fans paid him heartwarming tributes in various ways. All his five co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and more, also bid him an emotional goodbye. Now, the Friends cast is in talks to attend the upcoming Emmy Award and honor their late pal.

Perry was reportedly found unconscious in the hot tub of his LA home on October 28. The actor was laid to rest On November 4 in the presence of his family and close friends. His co-stars also allegedly attended the first half of the funeral and later paid their last respects individually in emotional Instagram posts.

The iconic sitcom starred Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. The show ran for ten seasons and is one of the most-watched sitcoms to date.

Now, a source close to the cast told Daily Mail that the five pals are in early talks about paying a public tribute to their beloved Matthew Perry at the upcoming Emmy Awards. The insider revealed that the five cast members are still emotional about the tragic loss and “want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves – and there have been rumblings to do it at next year’s Emmys.”

Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the cast are allegedly willing to take the stage of the prestigious award show and share their fond memories of Matthew Perry. However, it is not confirmed yet as all the members have yet to agree on the “worthy tribute and get the blessing of his family.”

The 75th Emmy Awards are set to be held on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. The ‘In Memorium’ segment of the show is expected to involve a moving video of Matthew Perry to honor his acting journey and life.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

