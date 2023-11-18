Harry Potter But Pixar Style: These AI-Generated Posters Of The Wizarding World Film Franchise Are Too Cute To Handle

The Harry Potter film franchise stole the hearts of millions across the globe. The seven-part film series, based on JK Rowling’s books, saw the adventures of Harry and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, in the school of magic, Hogwarts. From their beloved bond to the scariest villain, Voldemort, the film franchise featured every emotion. But imagine if the eight movies were made in animation by Pixar. These AI-generated posters will give you a gist of what they would have looked like, and they are too cute to miss.

Harry Potter follows the story of a talented wizard who was orphaned when he was just a child. As he grew up in his cruel guardians’ house, a letter from the school of magic led him to the journey he was always meant to follow.

Pixar’s animated movies are known to have the cute element mixed with adorable characters, drama and a lot more. The same can be seen in these reimagined posters of Harry Potter. In the first one saw Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry, Emma Watson’s Hermione and Rupert Grint’s Ron standing together at the Hogsmeade station in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The second one saw Harry fighting Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets while he and Hermione flew on Buckbeak in Prisoner of Azkaban. The rest of the posters also saw Harry on his broom during the Triwizard Tournament, Dumbledore, and a scary Voldemort.

Check out these AI-generated pictures shared by No Apto Para Muggles here:

The effort the fan page has put in to create these images is truly commendable and refreshing. It makes us wonder what an animated Harry Potter film series would have looked like. The question is, would Voldemort be as scary in these as he was in the original film franchise?

Reacting to the pictures, an Instagram user wrote, “How beautiful it all looks,” while another penned, “The chamber of secrets one would make a good book cover.”

“Think the animated Harry Potter movies would look great,” wrote a third one.

Many thought Voldemort looked almost the same as he was in the movies. One wrote, “I love how Voldy is just movie Voldemort.”

