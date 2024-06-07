Being a Friends fan in the last year since Mathew Perry’s death has not been easy. Beloved actor and ‘Friends’ star Mathew Perry passed away, and life would never be this way for many fans, especially the co-stars. Jennifer Aniston looks still shaken up by Perry’s death. The Morning Show actress broke down as she remembered Mathew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston can still recall the day the popular NBC sitcom Friends debuted as if it were yesterday. In a new interview with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, the 55-year-old actress opened up about the beloved series’ three-decade milestone, her relationship with her co-stars, and the ongoing “gift” that starring in one of the most popular shows of all time provided her.

Aniston’s tears over the late Matthew Perry, who tragically died in an unexpected drowning in early 2024, were the most heartfelt part of the exchange, though. Aniston broke down in tears when asked how she felt about watching the show right now.

The Morning Show actress exclaimed, “Oh god, don’t make me cry.” In a tender response, Brunston said, “We won’t make each other cry.” Would you like a moment? Quinta went on, “We don’t have to talk about it,” providing Aniston the serenity and poise she needed to work through her loss. But Aniston stressed that they were just happy tears.

When Brunston asked her about ‘Friends’ completing thirty years, Jennifer Aniston recalled an anecdote from the show’s premiere. She said, “It’s so strange even to think that it’s 30 years old. Because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television,” she added, reflecting on that pilot airing in 1994. “Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink — and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair,” she concluded.

Jennifer then expressed her gratitude, “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine.”

Reflecting on the bond she still shares with the cast and how they keep up, she said, “I talked on FaceTime with Court last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really—it’s a family forever.”

The Friends cast attended Perry’s very private funeral. The last time all six members appeared on screen together was in 2021 for the Friends Reunion.

