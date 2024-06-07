Reality is stranger than fiction, especially in the Netflix Hit Series Baby Reindeer case. The viral series made headlines for its heartbreaking and very painfully real storytelling. Baby Reindeer is inspired by the real-life stalking incidents that happened to creator actor Richard Gadd. After rave reviews from fans and critics alike, the series has run into some trouble. A woman named Liona Harvey claims to be the real-life inspiration of Martha, the stalker, who has used Netflix for 170 Million Dollars. Here’s everything we know about the strange lawsuit.

The Scottish woman is suing the streamer, demanding at least $170 million in damages. She claims to be the source of inspiration for Richard Gadd’s popular Netflix series, “Baby Reindeer.”

Fiona Harvey has publicly stated in the public eye that Jessica Gunning’s portrayal of Martha in “Baby Reindeer” is based on her. She is suing Netflix, claiming that they violated her right to publicity, intentionally caused her emotional distress, and defamed her.

The lawsuit was submitted on Thursday to the Central District of California U.S. District Court.

In the lawsuit, Fiona Harvey states, “The lies that Defendants told about Harvey to over 50 million people worldwide include that Harvey is a twice-convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison and that Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd”. Her complaint continues, Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money.”

The lawsuit continues, “As a result of Defendants’ lies, malfeasance, and utterly reckless misconduct, Harvey’s life had been ruined. Simply, Netflix and Gadd destroyed her reputation, her character, and her life.”

In response to the massive defamation lawsuit, a representative for Netflix said, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

Based on Gadd’s one-person Edinburgh Festival play, “Baby Reindeer” debuted on Netflix worldwide on April 11 and became an enormous hit right away.

