Why Does Martha Call Donny Baby Reindeer in the Show?

Baby Reindeer, the latest Netflix sensation, sees Martha (Jessica Gunning), a middle-aged woman, harassing and stalking Donny (Richard Gadd) and almost ruining his life. She meets him at a London pub where he works as a bartender. He offers her a cup of tea out of a feeling of pity for her. However, Martha, who has a history of obsessive stalking behavior, completely misreads this gesture and becomes obsessed with Donny. She sends him thousands of emails, voice messages, and social media texts. She even threatens his parents and assaults his trans girlfriend. Donny eventually takes the help of police, and all this stops once she is taken into custody.

What Does Martha Feel About Donny?

In Baby Reindeer, Martha is a woman who needs professional help. She is mentally unstable and has a lot of resolved trauma, which has caused her to develop an obsessive personality. She mistakes Donny’s kindness for love and constantly demands his attention. While sending his messages or talking to him face to face, she often addresses him as ‘Baby Reindeer’. This name surprises Donny, but he never asks Martha why she calls him that. The audience also believes it is one of the many affectionate nicknames she has given him and holds no particular significance. However, that is proven wrong in the last episode of the show.

Why is the name Baby Reindeer Significant?

In the last episode, we see Martha being taken away for good. This makes Donny feel safe from her, but he finds himself obsessed with Martha. Even without her in his life, he keeps returning to all the messages, emails, and voicemails she has sent him and categorizes them according to their different emotions. The tables seem to have turned here as now we see Donny as an obsessed individual who cannot let go of Martha. It is through one such voicemail that Donny finds out why Martha called him Baby Reindeer. It turns out that when she was a child, Martha had a favorite reindeer toy she always kept with her as a company. When her parents fought or things got tough, she sought solace in that toy. According to her, Donny gave her the same comfort as that toy of hers, and hence, she decided to call him Baby Reindeer.

