Richard Gadd’s new Netflix series is all anyone can talk about and rightfully so. Baby Reindeer is a masterful piece of art, that deals with the worst instincts of human emotion in a way that it feels surreal. The show is crisp and fast-paced and deals with sensitive topics like assault, stalking, and the price of fame. Baby Reindeer is getting rave reviews and is now set to compete with the popularity of shows like Stranger Things & Wednesday. The Richard Gad story is on its way to becoming the most-watched show on Netflix. Here’s what we know!

Written by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, the biographical series follows struggling comic Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he spends more than four years being stalked and harassed by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning).

Since its premiere on April 11, the seven-episode show has become a word-of-mouth sensation, rocketing to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched charts with minimal promotion. Baby Reindeer received 18.6 million views during its third week on the platform (from April 29 to May 5). This brings the total to 56.5 million views in just 26 days. The series now requires only 27 million more views in the next 65 days of its 91-day premiere window to enter the top ten most-watched Netflix shows of all time, joining the ranks of Stranger Things and Wednesday.

The Witcher: Season One is currently the tenth most-watched show, with 83 million views. Bridgerton season two ranks ninth, with 93.8 million views. Wednesday, season one has the most views, with 252.1 million, followed by Stranger Things 4, with 140.7 million.

Baby Reindeer has been dethroned by A Man in Full, Jeff Daniels’ new drama about a real estate mogul whose empire crumbles. The show is receiving poor reviews, with critics giving it 43% and fans giving it 57% ratings but this does not prevent many Netflix series from reaching the top spot. However, it falls far short of Baby Reindeer’s 98% score.

Baby Reindeer has thrown Netflix into the Emmy race, with Jessica Gunning likely to be nominated in the Limited Series category, as well as Richard Gadd and the show itself.

