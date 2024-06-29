After opening quite well on Thursday when 22.50 crores came in, the Hindi version of Kalki had a very good Friday as well. It was expected that this being a working day, the collections will drop, as is usually the case with most movies that release on Thursday and do big numbers. Friday was a regular day and then Saturday wasn’t a national holiday/festival either. Hence, a number around 16-17 crores would have been good as well.

However, Kalki has done much better with 23.25 crores coming in. This is impressive because not just does this demonstrate very good hold but also promises a bountiful Saturday ahead. Today, there is an all-important T20 World Cup finals between India and South Africa, and hence shows would be impacted from 6 PM onwards. Due to this, majority of moolah would need to come during the day. However, numbers do jump as it is on Saturday and hence this evening factor would be evened out.

As a result, even if 20 crores come in again today then that would be good enough, and anything more than that would be an added bonus. After that one can expect the Sunday numbers to really grow big since this one is a biggie and even when the word of mouth is mixed, the collections do come which should be the case here. So far, the film has collected 45.75 crores and to get to that 100 crores mark by close of its extended four day weekend, the Sunday jump would need to be really big.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

