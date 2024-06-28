Kalki 2898 AD on the second day witnesses a massive drop after a roaring start of 93 crore on day 1. The film that earned the top spot for the biggest openers of 2024, beating Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram by a major margin, has not gone through a huge drop.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 2

Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film, according to early trends has witnessed a massive drop of around 46% from the opening day. While the film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others earned 93 crore net in India on day 1, it has dropped by 46% on day 2.

On the second day, Friday, Kalki 2898 AD earned in the range of 50 – 55 crore in India. This drop might be primarily due to Friday being a working day, and hopefully, the film might see an upsurge over the weekend.

Prabhas’s Opening Weekend

The film, after two days, currently stands at around 147 crore. While it has missed the 150 crore mark by a whisker, it currently aims to reach 250 crore over the weekend if it maintains the same pace at the box office and does not drop any further.

Will There Be A 300 Crore Weekend?

If things take another positive turn for Kalki 2898 AD, an upward trend might follow over the weekend. So, it might push the expected 250 crore towards 300 crore weekend that might give the film, much needed push it deserves at the current moment.

Crosses Radhe Shyam’s Lifetime

Prabhas’s new offering has surpassed the entire box office collection of Prabhas’s disaster Radhe Shyam at the box office, which earned 103 crore in India in its lifetime.

For the unversed, the science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in pivotal roles. After getting a positive response, the film might gear up for a part 2 soon!

