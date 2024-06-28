Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD has opened to a massive hysteria collecting 191 crore worldwide and 22+ crore in Hindi. In fact, collecting 93 crore net in India, the science-fiction has entered the list of top 10 Indian openers ever.

Kalki 2898 AD Opening Box Office

With Kalki, Prabhas has entered the list of top 10 Indian openers ever for the fifth time out of the seven pan-India films that he has been a part of. Only his Hindi debut, Baahubali: The Beginning, and his disaster, Radhe Shyam, are not a part of the top 10 openers list.

Kalki Beats Salaar & Adipurush

With Kalki 2898 AD’s 93 crore opening number, Prabhas has surpassed the opening number of Adipurush and Salaar at once. In fact, he has even pushed Rajinikanth’s 2.0 out of the top 10 list in India.

Check out the opening day collections of Indian Films at the Indian Box Office.

RRR : 134 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 121 crore KGF Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: Part 1: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore Jawan: 75 crore Leo: 66 crore Animal: 63.80 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Fails To Claim Top Spot

With 93 crore, Prabhas‘s Science Fiction Film has entered the top 5 opening spots in all major territories except Karnataka. However, it has failed to claim the top spot in any of the regions, including Andhra Pradesh.

Opening Day Collection In Andhra Pradesh

The Nag Ashwin film surpasses this year’s highest Guntur Kaaram in the Andhra region but failed to claim the top spot. Check out the list of the highest-grossing Telugu openers in Andhra.

1. RRR: 74.11 crore

2. Salaar: Part 1: 50.49 crore

3. Kalki 2898 AD: 44.86 crore

4. Baahubali 2: 43 crore

5. Guntur Kaaram: 38.88 crore

Tamil Nadu Opening

In Tamil Nadu, Kalki’s dubbed Tamil version settled below Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which earned 6.40 crore on its opening day.

Check out the highest-grossing Tamil films in Tamil Nadu.

Captain Miller: 6.40 crore Kalki 2898 AD : 5.05 crore Aranmanai 4: 4.40 crore Garudan: 4.35 crore Ghilli Re-Release: 4.30 crore

Opening In Kerala

When it comes to the Malayalam version, Kalki stayed below the top 3 in Kerala. It however, surpasses Pushpa Part 1’s collection in the territory.

Check out the opening day collection of Top 5 Tollywood Movies at the Kerala Box Office.

1. Baahubali 2: 5.45 crore

2. Salaar: 4.65 crore

3. RRR: 4.05 crore

4. Kalki 2898 AD: 2.85 crore

5. Pushpa: 1.65 crore

Kalki’s Sandalwood Box office

In Karnataka, Kalki performed way lower than other South Indian biggies over the years, touching the 10 crore mark but claiming the 7th spot.

Check out the list of the top Non-Kannada Openers at the Karnataka Box Office

1. Baahubali 2: 17.45 crore

2. RRR: 15.30 crore

3. Leo: 14.20 crore

4. Salaar: 11.50 crore

5. Jailer: 10.80 crore

6. Saaho: 10.60 crore

7. Kalki 2898 AD: 10.30 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Is The Second Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2024 After Fighter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News