Prabhas is back as the rebel god in Kalki 2898 AD, with Deepika Padukone playing the best version of Queen Mother. The film is brilliantly supported by Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan as the antagonist, Yaskin. In fact, the film even boasts of powerful cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Earlier, reports suggested that Prabhas had been paid 150 crore for the science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin. However, the latest reports suggest that the Baahubali star has opted for a pay cut for the mythological epic.

Prabhas Takes 46% Paycut

Prabhas has offered to drop his fee by 46% to accommodate Kalki’s huge budget. A report in Jagran says that Prabhas has been paid 80 crore as his fee to play Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been paid 20 crore for the film.

Prabhas & Deepika Get 14% Of The Budget

Together, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have been paid 14% of the film’s entire budget, which is reported to be somewhere around 600 – 700 crore. Meanwhile, Ashwatthama Amitabh Bachchan and Yaskin Kamal Haasan have been paid 18 – 20 crore as per reports.

Prabhas’s Lesson After Adipurush

While Prabhas charged 150 crore for Adipurush, he has charged only 80 crore for Kalki 2898 AD, probably taking a lesson from the past disaster that the film’s entire budget gets affected a lot when a star inflates his paycheck.

The 150 Crore Starcast!

Out of the huge budget of Kalki 2898 AD, around 150 crore has been attributed to the huge paychecks of the huge star cast that has come together to make this magnum opus work brilliantly. The film is expected to open at 100+ crore at the box office and it might stretch to 200 crore worldwide. Waiting for Prabhas to unleash his beast mode

