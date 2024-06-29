Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, might have missed the mark to open as the biggest Hindi opener of 2024, surpassing Hrithik Roshan and DP’s Fighter, which opened at 24.60 crore. Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi flick earned 22.50 crore on day 1 in Hindi.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 2 Hindi

According to the early trends, on day 2, Friday, the film did not see any major drop despite being a working day. This bring a big hope for the film since Baahubali 2 followed the same trend with its Hindi version, and it turned the history emerging as the biggest dubbed Hindi film in the North.

The expected number for Kalki 2898 AD for the second day of release lies somewhere between 20 – 22 crore. For the unversed, Baahubali 2, opened at 41 crore and earned 40.50 crore in Hindi – a very minimal drop.

Kalki’s 100 Crore Extended Opening Weekend

The magnum opus, after two days, is standing close to 50 crore at the Hindi box office. However, with the extended weekend, the film is aiming at an easy 100 crore collection in four days if it sticks to the pace it has maintained.

Performs Better Than Salaar

After surpassing Salaar‘s opening number by a margin in Hindi, the Nag Ashwin sci-fi is expected to earn twice of Prabhas’s first weekend; while Salaar closed at around 50 crore. Interestingly, even Salaar did not witness any major drop on day 2, earning 15.50 crore on day 1 in Hindi, followed by 16 crore on day 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Opening: Despite 93 Crore, King Of Openers Prabhas Fails To Claim Rank #1 In Any Major Territory In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News