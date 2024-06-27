It has been a constant run of 2 crores+ for Chandu Champion. On Monday, the film collected 2.10 crores, Tuesday was a little better at 2.15 crores and now Wednesday too has stayed exactly the same with 2.15 crores coming in. This is the kind of run that was definitely essential for the film to all for that 70 crores+ lifetime and thankfully that has happened indeed.

A lot of noise though has started happening around Kalki 2898 AD and considering the fact that the Prabhas starrer is arriving today itself, the impact would be felt by the Kartik Aaryan starrer. Chandu Champion will still stay over 1 crore mark but if it somehow manages to reach 1.50 crore then even that would be an achievement of sorts.

The film has collected 64.16 crores so far and will comfortably breach the 70 crores mark in its final run. In fact, 75 crores is there for the taking as well if there are a certain number of shows retained for it. On a related note, had there been no new release this weekend then Chandu Champion even had an outside chance of reaching 80 crores, given the kind of continued positive feedback that it has been gaining. The last collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, had resulted in 77.55 crores been collected at the box office and now one waits to see if Chandu Champion manages to somehow reach there as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

