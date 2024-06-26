Chandu Champion has now crossed 60 crores mark at the box office. The film had collected 2.10 crores on Monday and on Tuesday it has brought in 2.15 crores. There is in fact a slight increase in collections and that’s a positive thing as it promises yet another day of 2 crores+ today. Tomorrow, Kalki 2898 AD arrives and a lot of attention would be diverted towards the Prabhas biggie. Hence it’s prudent that the film collects maximum moolah now.

The film also has a BOGO offer going for it now, though typically such offers work more during the weekends. Also, the film is now in its second week so the incremental numbers that will come in due to this would be minimal. Still, that’s at least allowing the footfalls to be steady.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer now stands at 62.01 crores and while 65 crores should be reached by the close of second week and 70 crores by the end of third weekend, it would be interesting to see the kind of march that the film has towards the 75 crores milestone. It would be tough but this well made film by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala would be aiming for that eventually.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

