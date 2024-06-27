Garudan At The Worldwide Box Office (After 27 Days): Soori's Film Earns 112.75% Profit; Stays 5th Highest Grosser Of Kollywood In 2024

Directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, the action-thriller Garudan continues to impress audiences worldwide. The film, starring Soori Muthuchamy, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, has earned a total of 60.2 crore worldwide, surpassing expectations. Read on to know the film’s return on investment (ROI)!

While Garudan slowed down in Week 3, it added another 2.10 crore to its kitty from Day 21 to Day 27. This takes its net India total to a commendable 42.55 crore. The film’s gross collections in India stand at 50.20 crore.

Strong Performance Despite Competition

Garudan’s performance is even more impressive, considering it faced competition from new releases like Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja. The film maintained a steady presence at the box office throughout its theatrical run, proving its mettle with audiences.

Garudan has also succeeded in the overseas market, grossing an estimated 10 crore. This contributes to the film’s impressive worldwide total of 60.2 crore.

Profitable Venture

Made on a reported budget of 20 crore, Garudan has more than doubled its investment, resulting in a healthy profit of over 22.55 crore. This translates to a remarkable return on investment (ROI) of 112.75%.

A quick look at the top-grossing Tamil films of 2024 (worldwide):

Aranmanai 4: 99.53 crore

Maharaja: 94.09 crore*

Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

Garudan: 60.20 crore*

Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

Star: 25.92 crore

Siren: 20.13 crore

Rathnam: 18.08 crore

Romeo: 9.91 crore

Garudan’s success is a welcome sign for the Tamil film industry (Kollywood). It marks the second hit film of 2024 for Kollywood, following the horror-comedy Aranmanai 4. The film’s strong performance proves that audiences are still receptive to well-made content, particularly in the action genre.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Actioner!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News