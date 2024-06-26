Despite the lack of chartbuster music and out-and-out massy flavor, Kalki 2898 AD is aiming to leave everyone stunned with its opening day performance at the Indian box office. The major reason behind the same is, of course, Prabhas, who is once again proving that when it comes to the pan-India scene, there’s no one bigger than him. In fact, with his upcoming release, the actor is going to beat his Salaar in day 1 advance booking!

Prabhas was always a darling for his Telugu fans, but the epic success of the Baahubali franchise helped him attain god-level stardom across the globe. Post Baahubali 2, we have seen on several occasions that despite the negativity and poor reception of the promotional material, his films managed to hit a bumper opening at the Indian box office.

Now, speaking about his upcoming biggie, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is looking for another earth-shattering start. Through day 1 advance booking alone, the film has amassed over 43 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in India. It is expected that it will easily touch the mark of 50 crores gross before the first show starts. With this pace, it is heading to register the second-highest pre-sales in Prabhas’ career.

Kalki 2898 AD is moving ahead at a fantastic pace, and soon, it will surpass Salaar’s day 1 advance booking of 49 crores gross. After surpassing 49 crores gross, Kalki will emerge as Prabhas’ second-best pre-sales. However, getting up to Baahubali 2 is impossible as it enjoyed opening day pre-sales of around 80 crores gross.

Take a look at the top 5 opening day advance bookings in Prabhas’ career:

Baahubali 2 – 80 crores gross Salaar – 49 crores gross Kalki 2898 AD – 43 crores gross+ Saaho – 40 crores gross Adipurush – 26.50 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Advance Booking: Prabhas’ Stardom Creates History In Hyderabad For Day 1 By Beating His Own Salaar’s 12 Crores Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News