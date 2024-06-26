It’s a wait of just a few more hours, and the highly-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD will finally hit the box office! With Prabhas’ presence as the main lead, the film is breaking some pre-existing records during the advance booking stage itself. Now, the latest we hear is about an unbelievable feat that has been achieved for day 1 in Hyderabad. Keep reading to know more!

It’s always the case with Prabhas films that the hype seems to be lower than expected, but the real picture on the ground level turns out to be completely different. Irrespective of the content and the reception of the promotional material, his films always tend to open big, especially in the Telugu-speaking states. In the case of his upcoming dystopian biggie, some new records are already being churned out.

As we have already covered a few hours ago, Kalki 2898 AD has already raked in the highest advance booking for day 1 at the Indian box office in 2024. It crossed Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Now, as per Sacnilk, the film has created history in Hyderabad by recording the highest pre-sales for the opening day.

Salaar was at the top with the opening day advance booking of 12 crores gross. Now, with Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has toppled himself by amassing over 15 crores gross from the city till now. It’s a huge feat indeed, and it just reinstates the unbelievable hold Prabhas enjoys in the Telugu-speaking states. With still a few more hours to go, the film is expected to easily cross 17 crores gross in the city alone.

Meanwhile, the magnum opus is arriving tomorrow in theatres in six different languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It is enjoying a special price hike granted by both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments.

