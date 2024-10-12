Shraddha Kapoor Once Turned Down a Salman Khan Film That Could Have Been Her Big Debut

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is known for her humble nature despite giving several hits. However, did you know that Shraddha Kapoor had rejected Salman Khan’s movie ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’ in 2005? Read on.

Shraddha always aspired to become an actress, yet she refused to play the lead role in ‘Lucky: No Time for Love,’ opposite Salman Khan’s movie, at 16, as she wanted to complete her studies and go to college. Later, the role went to Sneha Ullal, and the film was a big flop. In an interview, the actress said, “I felt that at 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”

For the untold, Shraddha Kapoor began her acting career in 2010 with the film Teen Patti. However, the 37-year-old actress got a break in her career when she starred in the romantic musical film Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She became an overnight sensation, and the audience praised the character of Arohi. Since then, the actress has never looked back. Shraddha Kapoor has also been a part of many successful films, such as Baaghi, Saaho, Stree, Ek Villain, and many more.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress shared how she deals with online negativity. She said, “I believe in their (audience’s) love. If you’re getting that, you’re very, very blessed in life. The audience is the most important part of the film. The audience is the king and queen. As long as I entertain them and they are happy with what I do.”

The actress relishes the sequel’s success to her hit horror comedy Stree 2, which has created a buzz at the box office and entered the 600 crore club. The film also stars Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jigra Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Alia Bhatt’s Film Opens On Expected Lines, All Eyes On Growth Tomorrow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News