Alia Bhatt has been working on some really versatile scripts. After Darlings, RRR, and Brahmastra, she serves a tale of siblings with Jigra. The action thriller, co-starring Vedang Raina, is out in theatres today. The early reviews have been mixed, but it has not impacted the box office collections. Here’s what the early trends suggest for day 1.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala. It revolves around a troubled woman who goes out of her way and leaves no stone unturned to rescue her brother from prison. The pre-release hype was decent, and the songs were striking the right chords with the audience. Unfortunately, the early reviews had been polarised.

Box Office Day 1 Early Trends

Jigra was predicted to open in the range of 3.5-4.5 crores. As per the early trends flowing in, Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina lived up to the expectations as it earned somewhere between 4-4.40 crores. The Dussehra holiday certainly helped boost the box office collections.

Facing competition from Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video & Vettaiyan

It would be safe to say that Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth led Vettaiyan may dominate the theatre screens in the coming days. This is largely due to the mixed reviews that both Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra faced on their opening day. Hopefully, the action thriller will hold its strong fort and witness a boost in the remaining days of the weekend. It must at least stay on the same lines, if not higher.

Misses entry into Alia Bhatt’s Top 10 openers

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s all-time highest opening days at the Indian box office below:

Brahmastra – 37 crores (all languages; 32 crores from Hindi ) Kalank – 21.60 crores Gully Boy – 19.40 crores Shaandar – 13.10 crores 2 States – 12.42 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.10 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 9.02 crores

Unfortunately, Jigra isn’t going to be anywhere close to making its debut on the list.

