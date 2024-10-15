There were huge expectations from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer unfortunately could not live upto the hype. Although not upto the mark, it is performing better than Jigra in India. However, the scenario is quite the opposite in the overseas regions. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released on October 11, 2024. It witnessed a battle with Alia Bhatt led Jigra, which also arrived on the occasion of Dussehra. While the films were quite neck-to-neck, the comedy-drama has taken a lead in the Indian markets. Not to mention, both the films have been underwhelming at the box office.

Overseas Box Office Collection

As per Nishit Shaw, Rajkummar Rao, and Triptii Dimri starrer has made box office collection of $537K (4.51 crores) in its debut weekend in the overseas circuit. North America (USA/ Canada) circuits leads with $265K (2.2 crores) earnings, which is about 49% of the total sum. It is also witnessing footfalls in Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, although on the lower end.

Take a look at the breakdown of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the overseas circuit below:

USA/CAN: $265K

Australia: $37K

New Zealand: $24.5K

Germany: $6K

UK/Ireland: $4.5K

Others: $200K (estimated)

Misses top 10 debut weekends of 2024 in Germany by an inch

VVKWWV raked in 5.03 crores in its opening weekend in Germany. The comedy-drama only needed 18 lacs more in earnings to surpass Chandu Champion (5.21 crores), which has clocked the 10th highest Indian opening weekend in Germany.

Jigra vs VVKWWV Overseas

Alia Bhatt led Jigra leads in the international markets as it made earnings of 11.43 crores in its debut weekend. This is almost 153% higher than what Raaj Shaandilyaa‘s directorial has collected.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jigra Overseas Box Office Collection: Beats Shaitaan To Score 7th Highest Debut Weekend In The UK, Check Out Breakdown Of Other Regions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News