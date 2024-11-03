Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally wrapped up its opening weekend, and we must say it exceeded everyone’s expectations. Considering the scale of Singham Again, this horror comedy looked way behind in projections, but in reality, the audience has given its verdict, and that’s they are interested in giving it a dekko. As a result, the film has made a smashing entry into the 100-crore club in just 3 days. Keep reading to know what early trends at the Indian box office suggest!

No doubt, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has its own brand value, and considering the sequel’s surprising run, expectations were really high for this threequel. However, no one thought that even in a clash situation, it would score consistently above 30 crores on each day during the opening weekend, especially when reviews were not in complete favor.

Diwali has always been a big occasion for Bollywood, but in the last couple of years, we have not seen positive results during the festive season. Now, despite a clash, both releases have shined bright in their own way, but the most beneficial of them has been Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After an extraordinary start of 36.60 crores, the film went higher yesterday and earned 38.40 crores. Even today, it went well above 30 crores.

As per early trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is closing its day 3 at 33-34 crores. Considering the holiday, the film was expected to remain at similar levels to yesterday or the opening day, but during the night shows, the Sunday curse came into play. Due to tomorrow being a regular working day, night occupancies saw a dip, resulting in slightly lower-than-expected numbers.

Including estimates, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office and its collection of 3 days stands at 108-109 crores. This is a big achievement and tomorrow, it must stay in double digits to ensure a superb score in the lifetime run.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1 – 36.60 crores

Day 2 – 38.40 crores

Day 3 – 33-34 crores

Total – 108-109 crores

