We all know how Kareena Kapoor Khan walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She signed the dotted lines and took the initial amount, but things eventually did not work out. It was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who eventually starred opposite Salman Khan. But remember how the tables turned in 2012 when a Bollywood director accused Aish of hiding her pregnancy? Scroll below for all the details!

Aishwarya is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. They fell in love on the sets of Dhoom 2 and tied the knot one year later, in 2007. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011.

Many wouldn’t know, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first choice for Heroine (2012). Director Madhur Bhandarkar had begun the production preparations in full swing, keeping the Guru actress in mind. Only later did he hear through the gossip mill that the actress was expecting her first child, which could have “sabotaged” his dream film.

Madhur Bhandarkar decided not to cast Aishwarya Rai, as the shoot required visiting 40 locations, physical exertion, and smoking! He was also left in “shock and depression” as the actress would have been 6-7 months pregnant, around 65 days before the shoot.

The Heroine director told Indian Express, “The lead actress was required to smoke on screen….but even if she chose not to smoke for the camera. There are other actors smoking in the same frame entailing to passive smoking which would prove detrimental to a pregnant woman’s health. The truth was hidden from us. The entire crisis would have taken a humongous shape had the truth not being unveiled when it was…”

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped in as the leading actress. This also left Amitabh Bachchan miffed, who defended his bahu and said there was nothing wrong with getting married and pregnant.

As per rumors, Kareena Kapoor Khan replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also created rifts between the two Bollywood beauties. There are few details about their equation today.

