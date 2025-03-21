The Tamil romantic comedy Mr. Housekeeping, starring Hari Bhaskar and Losliya Mariyanesan, has finally locked its OTT release date. After entertaining audiences in theatres, the film will soon be available on digital platforms. Fans who missed the theatrical run can catch the rom-com from the comfort of their homes.

When & Where to Watch Mr. Housekeeping Online?

The OTT platform, Tentkotta, recently announced that Mr. Housekeeping will be available for streaming on their platform from March 25, 2025, onwards. The streaming platform confirmed the news on their social media handles.

The announcement post on X (formerly Twitter) reads, “The wait is longer, but the laughter will be louder! #Mrhousekeeping streaming from march 25 on #Tentkotta Stay tuned!”

About the Film

Mr. Housekeeping was released in theaters on January 24 and received a positive response for its storyline and entertaining performances. Written and directed by Arun Ravichandran, the film was produced under the banner of Sri Thenandal Films. On a technical front, Osho Venkat composed the music, Kulothungavarman R handled the cinematography, and Rama Subbu edited the film.

Mr. Housekeeping stars Losliya Mariyanesan, Rayan, Ilavarasu, Jawahar Sakthi, Shah Ra, Uma Ramachandran, M. J. Shriram, Nithin Manohar, Bava Lakshmanan, Hello Kandasamy, Mahima, VJ Ashiq, Lakshmi Priya, Harii Muniyappan, Gaayathri Krishnan and Mageshwaran among others.

The film follows the story of Honest Raj, a carefree young man who struggles with love and career choices. After a failed college romance with Isai, Honest finds himself jobless and clueless about his future. However, fate takes a hilarious turn when he unexpectedly lands a job as a housekeeper at a villa, unaware that it belongs to Isai.

The movie takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as Honest Raj tries to win back Isai’s love while navigating his new job. With the OTT release just around the corner, the film is set to reach a much wider audience. So, mark your calendars for March 25, 2025, and get ready to stream Mr. Housekeeping exclusively on Tentkotta.

