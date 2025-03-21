At age 64, Venkatesh Daggubati is refusing to stop when it comes to entertaining his fans. He has given us a glorious filmography that has not only garnered a critical acclaim but has also gotten the cash registers ringing at the box office. Here is taking a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of the superstar and where you can watch them online.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Of Venkatesh And Where You Can Watch Them Online!

1- Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025)

Worldwide Collection : 256.54 crores

: Where To Watch : ZEE5

: ZEE5 Director : Anil Ravipudi

: Anil Ravipudi Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

2- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)

Worldwide Collection : 182.80 crores

: Where To Watch : ZEE5

: ZEE5 Director : Farhad Samji

: Farhad Samji Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde.

3- F2: Fun And Frustration (2019)

Worldwide Collection: 136.23 crores

Where To Watch: Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia

4- F3: Fun And Frustration (2022)

Worldwide Collection : 94.36 crores

: Where To Watch : Netflix and SonyLIV

: Netflix and SonyLIV Director : Anil Ravipudi

: Anil Ravipudi Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia.

5- Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Worldwide Share : 51 crore gross

: Where To Watch : Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Aha

: Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Aha Director : Srikanth Addala

: Srikanth Addala Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s 2025 Telugu comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam has also emerged to be the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. The re-release of his 2013 family drama, Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu has also raked in good numbers at the box office. Well, this proves that the legendary actor-producer is still ruling the roost in the Telugu film industry.

