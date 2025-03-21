At age 64, Venkatesh Daggubati is refusing to stop when it comes to entertaining his fans. He has given us a glorious filmography that has not only garnered a critical acclaim but has also gotten the cash registers ringing at the box office. Here is taking a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of the superstar and where you can watch them online.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Of Venkatesh And Where You Can Watch Them Online!
1- Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025)
- Worldwide Collection: 256.54 crores
- Where To Watch: ZEE5
- Director: Anil Ravipudi
- Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary
2- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)
- Worldwide Collection: 182.80 crores
- Where To Watch: ZEE5
- Director: Farhad Samji
- Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde.
3- F2: Fun And Frustration (2019)
- Worldwide Collection: 136.23 crores
- Where To Watch: Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video
- Director: Anil Ravipudi
- Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia
4- F3: Fun And Frustration (2022)
- Worldwide Collection: 94.36 crores
- Where To Watch: Netflix and SonyLIV
- Director: Anil Ravipudi
- Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia.
5- Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)
- Worldwide Share: 51 crore gross
- Where To Watch: Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Aha
- Director: Srikanth Addala
- Starcast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Venkatesh Daggubati’s 2025 Telugu comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam has also emerged to be the highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. The re-release of his 2013 family drama, Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu has also raked in good numbers at the box office. Well, this proves that the legendary actor-producer is still ruling the roost in the Telugu film industry.
