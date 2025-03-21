Salman Khan fans eagerly await their grand feast on March 30, 2025. We’re talking about his about the release of his upcoming action thriller, Sikandar. AR Murugadoss’ directorial aims to surpass Bhaijaan’s every Eid release to score the highest day 1 in history. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of the top 10.

Sikandar is slated for a Sunday release. This is the second Salman Khan film to be released on the last day of the weekend, after Tiger 3, which made a staggering opening of 44.50 crores. Hopefully, the odds will be in favor, and the Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer will shine throughout its first week.

Sikandar vs Salman Khan’s top 10 Eid openings

As most must have already guessed, Bharat conquers the top spot with its day 1 earnings of 42.30 crores. It was the first Eid release of Bhaijaan to have crossed the 40 crore mark on its opening day. Unfortunately, none of his films after 2019 have been able to find a spot in the top 5.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Eid openings of Salman Khan films:

Bharat (2019): 42.30 crores Sultan (2016): 36.54 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 32.93 crores Race 3 (2018): 29.17 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 27.25 crores Kick (2016): 26.40 crores Bodyguard (2011): 21.60 crores Tubelight (2017): 21.15 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 15.81 crores Dabangg (2010): 14.50 crores

Sikandar Day 1 Potential

The pre-release is massive, and Sikandar has the potential to clock beyond a half-century on its opening day if the trailer is well received. With that, it will break the dry spell for Salman Khan after 6 long years as it will conquer the first spot. Dabangg will also be pushed out of the top 10.

Post that, Salman Khan starrer will be eyeing his highest opening weekends. Tiger 3 currently ranks #1 with its 3-day total of 148.50 crores.

