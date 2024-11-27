Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most famous actresses in the Bollywood industry. She debuted in 2010, starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, now one of Khan’s most iconic roles. The film introduced Sinha to the audience and made her one of the most discussed names in the industry, with Rajjo becoming an overnight sensation.

Since then, she has starred in numerous hit movies like Holiday, Mission Mangal, R… Rajkumar, and more. She has also starred in two more films of the Dabanng series, where it all began. While the movie set the foundation for her Bollywood career, the journey to landing the role was unconventional.

“Dabangg Just Happened,” Sonakshi Sinha’s Bollywood Journey was unplanned.

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that her entry into Dabangg was a complete surprise. It all started when Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz spotted her at Amrita Arora’s wedding. “I had lost all the weight at that time,” she said. The Khan brothers, impressed by her presence, suggested that she would be perfect for a role they were writing. However, Sonakshi, then a fashion design student, didn’t take the conversation seriously.

“They told me they were writing something and thought I’d be perfect for the role. I never took them seriously.” It wasn’t until the Khan brothers showed up at her house to narrate the script that the reality of the situation sank in. “My whole family was present for the narration. They nodded, shook hands, and ” I was on the Dabangg set the next thing I knew,” she said. The move was so sudden that “It felt like an arranged marriage” to Sonakshi Sinha, as she revealed in her conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her podcast What Women Want Season 5.

Despite the suddenness of her debut, Sinha did a fantastic job as Rajjo and proved her mettle. The actress has talked about her casting in Dabanng before. In a previous PTI interview, Sinha said, “Nob asked if I wanted to do the film—I was just told I was doing it. Everything happened so quickly. Once I started working, I didn’t stop. The transition was so natural, it felt like it was meant to be.”

