The Great Indian Kapil Show, in another episode, hosted Sonakshi Sinha and her family. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Poonam Sinha, and Shatrughan Sinha arrived on the chat show for loads of fun. The episode started on a funny note, discussing Sonakshi’s wedding and her dynamics with Zaheer.

There were discussions about how everyone in the family was happy with the wedding, contradicting the reports about the family having a problem with Zaheer and Sonakshi’s relationship.

Isn’t Shatrughan Sinha Problematic?

The episode went on a heartwarming note when Sonakshi was unapologetically discussing her relationship and its different phases. However, I am still confused, is it only me who finds Shatrughan Sinha‘s toxic jokes on marriage and cheating on relationships problematic or do I overthink!?

Clearly, that man, irrespective of his age, needs to apply that Khamosh strategy to his statements, which resonate more with a boys-locker room conversation!

Sunil Grover – The Savior!

The only person who could entertain in this episode was yet again Sunil Grover, and this man deserves a raise on Netflix! To keep this show going single-handedly, needs courage! However, I totally agreed when Krushna Abhishek blamed the writer for a lousy script. Seriously someone needs to cross check these jokes!

But a little more on Sunil Grover’s act. Along with him even his writer needs some recognition for putting up such a great gig that brought a freshness to the show.

Hopes Are Still High!

But here comes the sad part – the giggles and laughter went absolutely Khamosh after Sunil Grover completed his gig and exited from the stage. I am not sure why, but I still have hopes for The Great Indian Kapil Show since it has delivered a few good episodes this season, especially Kareena-Karisma and Navjot Singh Sidhu’s episode!

The promo for the next episode seems promising, and we feel Krushna Abhishek might shine since he will enter his best zone with Govinda by his side!

