L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all set for a grand release this Thursday. The stage is already set, and celebrations among fans have started. The last couple of films didn’t work well for the legendary Malayalam superstar, but now, he is looking forward to rewriting history with the upcoming magnum opus. And yes, the record-breaking spree has already begun, with the film creating history for day 1 at the overseas box office.

Overseas centers erupt!

Over the years, the market for Mollywood cinema has increased tremendously internationally. Malayalam movies enjoy traction in regions like the Gulf countries, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. For Mohanlal’s upcoming biggie, such big centers are joining the party, helping it secure big numbers already.

Advance booking is in full swing, and in a recent update, L2: Empuraan registered the biggest-ever opening day collection for a Malayalam film at the overseas box office. It’s unprecedented, as the film is still six days away from hitting the theatres.

L2: Empuraan clocks the biggest start!

In the advance booking stage, L2: Empuraan has registered the highest day 1 collection for a Malayalam film at the overseas box office. As per the recent update, the film has amassed $1.68 million through opening day pre-sales (including premieres), thus beating the previous best of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’s $1.66 million. In Indian rupees, $1.68 million equals 14.49 crores.

The trend is crazy, and it’ll be interesting to see where this magnum opus closes the opening day pre-sales.

More about the film

The upcoming Mollywood action thriller marks Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture after Lucifer and Bro Daddy. It is scheduled to release on March 27, 2025, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles.

L2: Empuraan is a follow-up to Lucifer (2019) and the second installment in a planned trilogy. Apart from record-breaking pre-sales, the film has also become the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Malayalam Box Office: 11 Flop Films In February 2025 Turn Disasters With Biggest Flop Registering 99.9% Loss!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News