Kunchacko Boban’s Malayalam superhit film Officer On Duty has arrived on Netflix and might soon end its theatrical run, finishing the number game at the box office. In 28 days, the film stands at a total collection of 30.53 crore, and there might be the addition of a few lakhs more from here onwards!

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of 10 crore at the box office, and it has churned out a profit of 20.53 crore, registering a 205.3% return on investment! While the film attained a superhit verdict at the box office, it is the third most profitable Malayalam film of 2025!

Needs 2.97 Crore To Hit Ponman!

Officer On Duty still needs 2.97 crore more at the box office to surpass the profits made by the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Ponman was mounted on a budget of 3 crore, and it registered a profit of 235% at the box office with a collection of 10.05 crore!

Kunchacko Boban’s thriller film still needs to earn 2.97 crore more to surpass 235% profit at the box office and become the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. However, with the arrival of the film on OTT, it seems an impossible task!

With 30.53 crore collection, Officer On Duty is already the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India. However, it stands behind Rekhachithram‘s 57.31 crore at the worldwide box office as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, with a gross collection of 53.77 crore.

Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, the film is streaming on Netflix in five languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

