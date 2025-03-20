The Tamil horror film Murmur is weaving a phenomenal success story at the box office. The Hemnathnarayanan directorial is proving that a solid content can truly strike a positive chord with the masses. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Murmur Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Hemnathnarayanan directorial earned 4 lakhs. This was a drop of 20% since the movie amassed 5 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 5.41 crore. The movie is now inching towards 6 crores.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Film:

Day 1: 10 lakh

Day 2: 49 lakh

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 52 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Day 7: 37 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 37 lakh

Day 10: 38 lakh

Day 11: 18 lakh

Day 12: 5 lakh

Day 13: 4 lakh

Total: 5.41 crore

Despite the latest drop in the day-wise collection from the past two days, there’s no denying that the movie has managed to become one of the most profitable Tamil films of 2025. The screens for the movie were also increased from a mere 100 to 220. It continues to attain a positive word of mouth from the masses.

The Hemnathnarayanan directorial is mounted at a scale of 2.5 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.41 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.91 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 116%. The film almost inches towards an impressive 120% return. It is also currently the 9th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, lagging behind the horror flick Sabdham.

