The Tamil horror film Murmur is raging a storm at the box office purely on the basis of its unique content. The Hemnathnarayanan directorial is eyeing the 3rd most profitable Tamil film of 2025 with its latest profit returns. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the same on its 11th day.

Murmur Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Hemnathnarayanan directorial earned 18 lakhs. This was a sharp decline of around 52% since the movie had amassed 38 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 5.32 crore.

The movie is fast inching towards 6 crores. Given the positive word of mouth, the screens for Murmur were also extended from just 100 to 220. However, it needs a consistency in the day-wise collection to garner an even more successful performance.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Film:

Day 1: 10 lakh

Day 2: 49 lakh

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 52 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Day 7: 37 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 37 lakh

Day 10: 38 lakh

Day 11: 18 lakh

Total: 5.32 crore

Murmur has been mounted at a budget of 2.5 crores. With its total India net collection of 5.32 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.82 crores. This furthermore results in the ROI percentage being 112%.

Now, Murmur is lagging behind Kudumbasthan which is the 3rd most profitable Tamil film of 2025 by 17%. Given the positive word of mouth, it will be interesting to see if the Hemnathnarayanan directorial manages to surpass the same and become the 3rd most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. The film stars Devaraj Arumugam, Richie Kapoor and Yuvikha Rajendran in the lead roles.

