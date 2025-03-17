The Tamil horror film Murmur is proving that content is indeed the ultimate king. Based on its unique content and a positive word of mouth, it is witnessing an exceptional performance at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Murmur Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Hemnathnarayanan directorial earned 38 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 2% since the movie amassed 37 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 5.14 crores.

The film managed to cross 5 crores on its 10th day. Initially released at only 100 screens, Murmur managed to strike a positive chord with the audience. This was reflected in the box office performance of the movie and it was released in 220 screens after the same.

Check Out The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of The Film.

Day 1: 10 lakh

Day 2: 49 lakh

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 78 lakh

Day 5: 52 lakh

Day 6: 42 lakh

Day 7: 37 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 37 lakh

Day 10: 38 lakh

Total: 5.14 crore

Murmur Attains A Splendid Return Percentage

Apart from this, the Hemnathnarayanan directorial went on to garner a 100% plus returns with its latest collection, which already makes it a hit. With its current India net collection of 5.14 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.64 crores. This results in Murmur’s ROI percentage coming to a stellar 105%. Well, by the looks of it, the movie promises to become one of the successful offerings of Kollywood in 2025. The movie stars Devaraj Arumugam, Richie Kapoor and Yuvikha Rajendran in the lead roles.

