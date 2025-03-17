The Priyadrshi Pulikonda starrer Telugu legal drama Court – State VS A Nobody has been witnessing a stupendous run at the box office. On its 3rd day, the movie has already gone on to become the 5th highest-grossing Tollywood movie of 2025. Here is looking at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Court – State VS A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 5.65 crore. This was a slight growth of 18% since the film amassed 4.75 crores on its 2nd day. The movie had opened at 4.15 crores which was quite impressive. Owing to a positive word of mouth, it witnessed a jump of 14.45% on its 2nd day. The film has been garnering an upward graph consistently which might work in its favor.

The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 14.55 crores. It is now eyeing to cross 15 crores soon. However, it has already weaved a phenomenal success story and has attained a good milestone already.

Court – State VS A Nobody Becomes The 5th Highest Grossing Tollywood Film Of 2025

The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer has gone on to become the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 within just 3 days of its release. It needs to topple the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel’s lifetime India net collection of 66.03 crores to become the 4th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. However, for that, it will need almost 51.8 crores for which it will have to prove itself furthermore at the box office. The legal drama has been directed by Ram Jagadeesh.

