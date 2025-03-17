The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam action thriller film, Officer On Duty has weaved a phenomenal success story. The movie is now inching close to becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 25th day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the movie earned 58 lakhs. This was a growth of around 18% since the film had amassed 49 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 29.9 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Kunchacko Boban starrer comes to 35.28 crores. The movie has earned 17.75 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Officer On Duty now stands at 53.03 crores.

Officer On Duty Close To An Important Milestone

The film is now close to 60 crores. However, it is also eyeing an important milestone. Officer On Duty needs 4 crores more to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally. For the unversed, the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 globally is Rekhachithram, at 57.31 crores.

With its worldwide collection of 53.03 crores, the Kunchacko Boban starrer needs 4 crores more to topple the same. With the positive word of mouth that has been coming in for the movie till now, it might be able to attain this milestone. The movie has indeed emerged as a phenomenal success.

Officer On Duty is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 29.9 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 19.9 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 199%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

