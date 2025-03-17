The Mathew Thomas starrer Malayalam adventure comedy film Bromance has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. On its 31st day, the film is now eyeing the spot of the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 31st day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 31

On its 31st day, the Mathew Thomas starrer earned 2 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a good growth of around 50% since the movie had only amassed 1 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 8.48 crores.

Including the taxes, the Mathew Thomas starrer’s gross collection comes to 10 crores. The film has earned 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bromance comes to 15.05 crores.

Bromance Eyeing The Spot Of The 4th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Globally Of 2025

Not only has the movie crossed 15 crores, but it is now also eyeing the position of the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally. For the unversed, this position is currently occupied by the Tovino Thomas starrer Identity. The lifetime worldwide collection of the film stands at 17.24 crores.

Bromance needs 2.19 crores more to topple Identity from this position and become the 4th highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 globally. However, the collections are at the lower levels currently which might make this a little challenging. But nevertheless, the Mathew Thomas starrer has emerged as a super-hit at the box office.

The movie has been mounted at a scale of 3 crores. With its current India net collection of 8.48 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of the movie comes to 5.48 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 182%.

