Produced by Nani, Telugu courtroom drama Court: State VS A Nobody is flying high at the box office with bright numbers. In 4 days. the film has managed to bring a total of 17.40 crore box office collection, passing the dreaded Monday test as well!

Budget & Recovery

The courtroom drama helmed by Ram Jagadeesh and produced by Wall Poster Cinema has been mounted on a restricted budget of 10 crore. Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the film has managed to churn out a profit of 7.40 crore already.

Court: State VS A Nobody

On the fourth day, Monday, March 17, Court: State VS A Nobody earned 2.8 crore at the box office, which was a drop of 50.4% at the box office from the previous day, Sunday, which earned 5.65 crore.

Very Close To Deliver The 2nd Tollywood Hit

Nani‘s film has registered a profit of 74% at the box office already! It now needs to earn 2.6 crore more to claim a hit verdict for itself and become the second Tollywood hit film of 2025 after Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Check out the day-wise collection of Court: State VS A Nobody At The Box Office:

Day 1: 4 crore

Day 2: 5 crore

Day 3: 5.65 crore

Day 4: 2.8 crore

Total: 17.4 crore

5th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Worldwide

The courtroom drama is currently the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide, standing at a gross collection of 27.43 crore worldwide. It stands behind Thandel‘s 89.41 crore and will take some time to become the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

