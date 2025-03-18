Mohanlal’s sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, has ignited a firestorm of buzz, and now the much-awaited action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has already nailed its first box office record in the USA, with its premiere sales as the film is still 9 days away from its worldwide release.

Highest Grossing Malayalam Premiere In USA

The magnum-opus will surely redefine Malayalam cinema’s global footprint, and the stepping stone has already arrived as it has registered the highest-grossing premiere for a Malayalam film in the USA.

As per the recent data, L2: Empuraan has managed to register an advance sales of $31,913 in the USA for the premiere day. The total advance sales for the premiere in the North America has hit $125K, surpassing every single Malayalam film recording the biggest premiere collection for a Malayalam film in the history of Mollywood in North America.

Mohanlal‘s Stephen Nedumpally, a character that resonated deeply with audiences, is expected to delve into darker, more complex territories with the film, and analysts expect a box office explosion on day 1.

40 Crore Opening On Cards?

Till date, Marakkar registered the biggest worldwide opening for a Malayalam film with 20 crore. L2: Empuraan is expected to surpass this number by a huge margin, with predictions stating nothing less than 40 crore on the opening day for the Mohanlal film.

The pre-release hype is already hinting at the potential record-breaking spree. It would be interesting to see if the film surpasses the record-breaking numbers of the previous year set by Manjummel Boys in India and the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

