The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime thriller flick Officer On Duty has been weaving a phenomenal success story at the box office. The movie has emerged as the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the Indian box office. However, it is also lagging close behind the most profitable Mollywood film of 2025, too. The film which is the third most profitable Malayalam film of this year might have some chance to jump a rank higher on this list.

Officer On Duty Box Office Collection Day 26

On its 26th day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 18 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of almost 68% since the film amassed 58 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 30.08 crore.

The movie has managed to cross 30 crores when it comes to the India net collection despite the day-wise collections remaining at the lower levels now. The film is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 30.08 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of Officer On Duty comes to 20.08 crores.

Officer On Duty Eyeing Positon Of The 2nd Most Profitable Mollywood Film Of 2025

This results in the ROI percentage of the Kunchacko Boban starrer to be around 200.8%. Despite being the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, Officer On Duty remains the third highest profitable Mollywood film of 2025. The first and the second position is occupied by Rekhachithram and Ponman respectively.

However, with its latest 200.8% returns, Officer On Duty is lagging just 14% behind the returns of Ponman which is the 2nd highest profitable Mollywood film of 2025. The Basil Joseph starrer’s lifetime profit returns stands at 235%. It will be interesting to see whether Kunchacko Boban’s film manages to dethrone this dark comedy to become the 2nd highest profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

