Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan is enjoying massive pre-release buzz. The trailer of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer was unveiled today, which pumped up the cine-goers further! The overseas pre-sales for the premieres and opening day are on fire. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Lucifer advance booking for day 1.

$1 million mark crossed overseas!

As of 11 PM on March 19, 2025, L2: Empuraan made pre-sales of $1.15 million gross (INR 9.92 crores) in the overseas circuit. This includes advance booking for the premieres and opening day. The trailer has been released today, and it has totally lived upto the massive expectations. One can imagine an impressive surge in the coming days. There are 8 more days to go, the Lucifer sequel is sure to set new benchmarks for Malayalam films.

L2: Empuraan vs Lucifer Overseas Collections

Mohanlal’s 2019 political action thriller Lucifer was a massive box office success. In the international circuit, it earned 50.50 crores gross. L2: Empuraan has already earned around 19% via advance booking. It only needs around 40 crores more to surpass the lifetime collections of its predecessor.

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Lucifer sequel is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions. It also features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

It is also the first Malayalam film to be released in IMAX. The official trailer was released earlier today and has garnered a huge thumbs-up from fans.

At the Indian box office, L2 will face competition from Salman Khan’s Sikandar during the Eid holidays.

