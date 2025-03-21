Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna led Chhaava has officially concluded five weeks at the Indian box office. It has remained far better than new releases like The Diplomat and Crazxy. That’s not it! The epic historical action film has now surpassed every Uri: The Surgical Strike, Stree 2, and every single Hindi film to score the highest week 5 collections. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Winning streak continues!

Despite the regular working days, Chhaava continued its 2 crore+ streak in its fifth week. Laxman Utekar’s directorial minted a total of 31.02 crores.

It has dethroned Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 with 20% higher earnings to score the highest Week 5 collections in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the highest week 5 earnings in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 31.02 crores Stree 2: 25.72 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 21.75 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 18.74 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 11.78 crores

The 5-week total of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film now stands at 571.40 crores. It is less than 30 crores away from entering the 600 crore club at the Hindi box office. That may have been possible in the general scenarios. However, IPL 2025 commences tomorrow, which is sure to impact the footfall. Besides, Salman Khan is arriving with Sikandar next Sunday, and a large number of screens may be stolen!

Here is the week-wise breakdown of Chhaava:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Week 3: 84.94 crores

Week 4: 43.98 crores

Week 5: 31.02 crores

Total: 571.40 crores

Chhaava is the eighth highest-grossing Indian film (all languages included). It has previously surpassed Animal (554 crores), Pathaan (543.22 crores), and Gadar 2 (525.50 crores) among all-time highest grossers. The next target was Stree 2 (627.50 crores) but it is now out of league.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Superboys Of Malegaon Worldwide Box Office (20 Days): It’s A Complete Washout Overseas With Lifetime Less Than 1 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News