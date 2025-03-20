Most of us thought Superboys Of Malegaon would take the Laapataa Ladies route and shine bright in India as well as overseas. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as Adarsh Gourav starrer has turned out to be a major disappointment. It has already wrapped up its run in the international circuit. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 20 days.

Sandwiched in the domestic market

The scenario could have been completely different had Reema Kagti’s directorial been a solo release. Sohum Shah’s Crazxy stole its thunder with massive pre-release hype, although it also failed to achieve milestones in its box office run. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continued to remain the #1 choice of audience, with little less scope for other films to steal the limelight.

In 20 days, Superboys Of Malegaon has garnered only 3.76 crores in the domestic market. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 4.43 crores.

Ends its overseas run

Superboys Of Malegaon has wrapped its international run with lifetime collections of only 86 lakhs gross. Adarsh Gourav’s film has become a major disappointment despite the good reviews. With little interest overseas, it has been washed out of the ticket windows.

Worldwide Update!

The worldwide lifetime now majorly depends on the domestic run. It isn’t attracting much footfall in India either. With the arrival of IPL 2025 and then Salman Khan‘s Sikandar, it will likely make its way out of theatres.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown (20 days) below:

India net- 3.76 crores

India gross- 4.43 crores

Overseas gross- 86 lakhs

Worldwide gross- 5.29 crores

More about Superboys Of Malegaon

The coming-of-age drama is based on the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon. It is written by Varun Grover. The other three leading men are Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan.

It is produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar‘s Tiger Baby Films.

